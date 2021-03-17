PM Modi Stresses On Importance Of Coalition To Mitigate Climate Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed concern over the climate change issues at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. While speaking at the conference, PM Modi called for concrete and focused measures to combat climate change. PM also added that the need for the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) has become "more evident." Referring to the COVID-19 situation across the globe, PM Modi said, "pandemic has shown how the world can come together and also shown us that innovation to address global challenges can come from anywhere."

PM Modi expresses concern over climate change

PM Modi affirmed, "We also need to adapt to changes that are being observed in the communities around the world. In such a context, the importance of the coalition has become even more evident. If we can make our investment in infrastructure resilience, it can be a centerpiece of our wider adaption efforts. Countries that are making large investments in infrastructure such as India must ensure that this is an investment in resilience and not in risk."

'Effect of disaster in one part can quickly spread': PM Modi

Speaking at the conference, PM Modi explained that the tragedy in one part of the world will rapidly spread to other parts of the globe. He added that following a snowstorm in Texas, the US shut down the state's electricity, claiming that infrastructure resilience is "not just a developing country problem." PM Modi further opined, "Many infrastructure systems- digital infrastructure, shipping lines, aviation networks- cover the entire world. The effect of disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across the world. Cooperation is a must for ensuring the resilience of the global system… If we make it resilient, we will prevent disasters not only for ourselves but for many future generations as well."

Elaborating on key priority areas, PM Narendra Modi emphasised that the CDRI must focus on increasing the "demonstration effect of the application of technology." PM Modi pointed out, "We have to put the concerns of the most vulnerable nations and communities first. The small island developing nations that are already experiencing the impact of worsening disasters must have easy access to all the technology that they consider necessary."

(with inputs from ANI)