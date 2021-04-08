PM Modi Takes 2nd COVID Vaccine Jab; Here's What Nurses Who Administered The Dose Reveal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, amid increasing coronavirus cases across the country. On March 1, PM Modi had received his first dose of vaccine at AIIMS. The two nurses who administered the second jab expressed their joy of being able to administer the vaccine.

'I was elated': Nurses

Sister Nisha Sharma, one of the nurses who inoculated PM Modi said,"I have given the second dose of COVAXIN to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. He spoke to us. It was a memorable moment for me as I got to meet him and administer the vaccination."

Whereas Sister Niveda, who vaccinated PM Modi for the second time stated, "I am the vaccinator who gave the first dose of COVAXIN to PM Narendra Modi. Today I got another opportunity to meet him and vaccinate him for the second time. I was elated again. He spoke to us, we even clicked pictures with him." READ | COVID-19: 60 students at IIT Roorkee test positive, 5 hostels sealed

On March 1, after giving PM Modi the first dose, Sister Niveda had said, "I was called here to vaccinate, and after arriving here in the hospital, I got know that I am going to vaccinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I felt good after meeting and speaking to him. Sir (PM Modi) has been vaccinated with Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN first dose."'

Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.



Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.



If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on https://t.co/hXdLpmaYSP. pic.twitter.com/XZzv6ULdan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has decided to permit the COVID-19 vaccination drives to be conducted at government and private workplaces having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries. Earlier, the vaccination drives were conducted only in government and private hospitals. this comes after the Indian Medical Association requested the Prime Minister to remove the age bar for COVID vaccination and start the vaccination drive for all age groups.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reports 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases, 59,856 discharges, and 630 deaths on Wednesday.

Total cases: 1,28,01,785

Total recoveries: 1,17,92,135

Active cases: 8,43,473

Death toll: 1,66,177

Total vaccination: 8,70,77,474

Image : ANI