PM Modi Takes A Dig At Congress; Says Sacred Sengol Was Reduced To 'walking Stick'

The hall echoed with chants of Om Namah Shivay and Shiva chants when PM Modi started his address to Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam seers and other dignitaries present at his residence on May 27. PM Modi also thanked various saints connected with Adheenam for visiting him at his residence.

In his address to the seers, he said, “It would have been better that after independence, this venerable Sengol would have been given enough respect, it would have been given a place in pride, but this Sengol was kept for exhibition at Anand Bhavan in Prayagraj named as a walking stick. Our government has now brought that Sengol out of Anand Bhawan.”

He also stated that, “It was the Sengol that connected the period before slavery and the first moment of independent India, so the importance of this sacred Sengol is not only that it became a symbol of transfer in 1947. The importance of this Sengol is also because it connected the future of independent India with its traditions from the glorious India before slavery.”

PM Modi also said that Kailash is mentioned in the names of some of the Adheenams, this holy mountain is far away from Tamil Nadu in the Himalayas yet it is close to Adheenams’ heart. ''Tirumoolar, one of the famous sages of Shiva Siddhanta who is said to have started Shiva devotion from Mountain Kailash, came to Tamil Nadu to propagate it,” PM said.

Handing over of Sengol ahead of Parliament inauguration

The Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam seer handed over the sacred ‘Sengol’ to the Prime Minister on Saturday, May 27, ahead of its installation in the new Parliament on May 28. The handing over of the Sengol signifies the Transfer of Power and is a ritual from the times of Chola Kingdom. The ‘Sengol’ sceptre is to be installed behind the chair of the speaker in the new Parliament building tomorrow i.e. its inauguration day. PM Modi also addressed the assembly of seers, family of the Sengol maker and other dignitaries.

The 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal performed the ritual of handing over of Sengol. Sengol is also known as ‘Rajdand’ which means the ‘Staff of Righteousness’.