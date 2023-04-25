PM Modi Takes BJP's Outreach To Christian Community; Meets Bishops In Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met heads of the various churches and eight Christian denominations, during his two-day visit to the state of Kerala. PM Modi's meeting with the heads of various Christian organisations of India, during his visit to Kerala is being considered as the BJP's effort to reach out to the influential minority community ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024.

During the meeting held in Kochi, the Church leaders shared their concerns related to the community and discussed the state’s development with the Prime Minister. Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran was also present during the meeting.

After the meeting, Surendran said that the discussion was very cordial and the bishops shared their views on the state’s development.

According to sources, the Church delegation shared their concerns related to the community. The church delegation was expected to raise various issues, including attacks on Christian institutions and missionaries in the Northern states of the country, but, as per reports, no such discussions took place.

According to reports, the prime minister met with eight top Church priests in Kerala, including Syro-Malabar Catholic Church head Cardinal George Alencherry, Syro-Malankara Catholic Church head Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Syrian Orthodox Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, and Metropolitan Trustee of the Jacobite Church Joseph Mor Gregorios.

Notably, Christian community makes up 18 percent of the total population in the state of Kerala and importantly, five Lok Sabha seats in the state are dominated by 25 to 30 percent of Christian population in the state. With the fresh move, the BJP is looking to make best efforts to reach out to the minority community on a large scale.