PM Modi Takes A Boat Ride In River Ganga To Assess The Progress Of Namami Gange Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a boat ride in river Ganga along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as they inspect the progress of the Namami Gange initiative which was one of the pet projects of PM Modi. The initiative aims to arrest the pollution of Ganga River and revive the river. The Union Cabinet approved the action plan proposed by Centre to spend Rs 20,000 Crores till 2019-2020 on cleaning the river, increasing the budget by four-fold and with 100% central share – a central sector scheme.