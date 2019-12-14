The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Takes A Boat Ride In River Ganga To Assess The Progress Of Namami Gange Initiative

General News

The initiative aims to arrest the pollution of Ganga River. The Union Cabinet approved the action plan proposed by Centre to spend Rs 20,000 Cr till 2019-202

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a boat ride in river Ganga along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as they inspect the progress of the Namami Gange initiative which was one of the pet projects of PM Modi. The initiative aims to arrest the pollution of Ganga River and revive the river. The Union Cabinet approved the action plan proposed by Centre to spend Rs 20,000 Crores till 2019-2020 on cleaning the river, increasing the budget by four-fold and with 100% central share – a central sector scheme. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST