PM Modi Hits Back At Mallikarjun Kharge, Says 'UPA Never Attempted Permanent Solutions'

After the Congress party tried to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha, he continued to address the house with a befitting reply to the Opposition. He highlighted that under the ruling of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), the country never tried to find out permanent solutions to emrge from challenging situations.

He also took a dig at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge who earlier mentioned that his party strenghtened the country in the 60 years of its ruling. PM said, "Congress now complains that they strenghtened the base of the country and the BJP government is taking the credit. But when I came to power in 2014 and took a deep dive into the system, I realised that Congress has made several loop holes, which are needed to be filled."

He added, "Under the Congress regime, when they took the country backward, even smallest of the nations across the world were doing wonders in achieving milestones. For several decades, the Congress party ruled the country, from Panchayat to the Parliament. The countrymen had high hopes from Congress but they always failed to come out with a solution for the problems."

He also highlighted that the country struggled for long but the Congress party never tried to address those problems. If those problems were resolved on time, the country could have achieved heights, he added.

The PM mentioned that BJP has emerged stronger in India due to its step towards strenghning the country. "We always came up with a permanent solution, unlike Congress, who intentionally didn't touch those problems during their regime."

He also stressed on the water issues under the Congress tenure, as the country struggled heavily due to water scarcity. Earlier, only 3 crore water connections were availble, but now it has been increased to 11 crore, he stated.