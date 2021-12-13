PM Modi Takes Dip In Holy Ganga Before Visiting Grand Kashi Vishwanath Temple; WATCH

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating Phase I of his dream project of ‘Kashi Vishwanath Corridor’ in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday, he performed all the customary rituals before visiting the Kashi temple. Following an age-old custom, PM Modi first visited the Kal Bhairav Temple (known as Kotwal of Kashi) and later took a holy dip in the Ganga river, before visiting the newly renovated revered Shiva Temple.

Visuals from the PM’s visit revealed that he offered prayers to the Sun God, as he immersed himself in the waters of the holy Ganga river. He was seen chanting Mantras and offering flowers to the Ganga river. It is believed that all pilgrims visiting one of the twelve jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in Kashi, take a dip in the holy Ganga to purify themselves of all their sins before visiting the sanctum Sanctorum.

Watch PM Modi take a holy dip in Ganga at Varanasi Ghat

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Varanasi - his Lok Sabha constituency - to a crowded welcome in Kashi. After offering prayers to Lord Shiva at the temple, he showered flowers on the workers who had constructed the corridor. In the presence of all dignitaries, PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor' which comprises 23 buildings providing various facilities to the pilgrims visiting the temple and its adjoining properties.



विश्वनाथ धाम के लोकार्पण के साथ ही बाबा विश्वनाथ के चरणों में अर्चन-अभिषेक का सौभाग्य भी मिला।

पूजन के समय एक ही भाव मन में उठ रहा था- यद्यत्कर्म करोमि तत्तदखिलं शम्भो तवाराधनम्।



राष्ट्रसेवा में मैं जो भी कर्म कर रहा हूं, वो सब महादेव आपकी ही आराधना है, आपका ही आशीर्वाद है। pic.twitter.com/8iNzbQLsuw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

PM Modi to attend Ganga Aarti

PM Modi is scheduled to the Ganga Aarti on a ro-ro vessel. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi. Based on his tentative itinerary, he will also be meeting the heads of 11 BJP-ruled states, who have also been invited to attend the function in Varanasi. He will address a conclave of 12 BJP chief ministers and nine deputy chief ministers on Tuesday, where they will share their governance techniques in their various states.

Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme. https://t.co/DvTrEKfSzk pic.twitter.com/p2zGMZNv2U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021

Despite the COVID pandemic, the Rs 339-crore temple city project, whose foundation was laid by Modi on March 8, 2019, was completed in less than three years as scheduled. The 403-seat UP assembly, where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

