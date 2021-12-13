PM Modi Takes Part In 'Ganga Aarti' In Varanasi With JP Nadda, MP & Haryana CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi on Monday, December 13, ensuring a much-needed revamp to the oldest city in India. PM Modi arrived in the city earlier today and commenced his visit to the holy city by offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple followed by a dip in the river Ganga near the Kashi Vishwanath temple. As the day ended, the PM marked his presence at the Dashashwamedha Ghat where he took part in the Ganga 'Aarti' at the river bank from the Swami Vivekananda cruise with tight security around.

#LIVE | PM Modi to attend Ganga Aarti in Varanasi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, tune in to watch the coverage here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/WCPbNqJ5SV — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2021

Accompanying PM Modi on the boat was Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath along with other CMs of BJP ruled states. The two were accompanied by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP President JP Nadda among others. They began the journey from Sant Ravidas Ghat sat all the way to Dashashwamedha Ghat, which is famous for its daily 'aarti', where the PM and his aides witnessed the spectacular Deepotsav. People near the river were also heard chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'.

Earlier on Sunday, Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma had informed that an informal meeting was to be conducted between PM Modi and the CMs aboard the cruise. Besides, the PM also had wished to "showcase the grandeur of Kashi", which is also his Lok Sabha constituency, to the CMs.

PM Modi's day in Varanasi

Before taking part in the 'Aarti', PM Modi addressed the workers who contributed to the completion of the project and lashed out at the opposition leaders for undermining the importance of Varanasi. "There are many who doubted the people of Varanasi earlier. They used to say that people like Modi will come and go. When I visited here, I was shocked that there was nothing done for Varanasi. People were giving wrong excuses and did not do anything due to selfish reasons," the PM had said.

He even underlined the invasions that the city endured from foreign rulers but stated that the land is imperishable. "Invaders attacked this city and tried to destroy it. History has witnessed Aurangazeb's atrocities, he tried to change this civilization on the strength of the sword. But this land is imperishable and is different from the rest of the nation," he said.

PM Modi also interacted with the workers and sat down with them for a meal as a gesture of gratitude towards the hard work of the construction workers. "I would also like to thank our craftsmen, engineers, people of the administration and those families who had their homes here. Along with all this, I also congratulate the UP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, who united day and night to complete the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project", PM Modi had said.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: PM Modi's dream project

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 339 crores is the dream project of PM Modi as he personally monitored its development. Throughout the construction, PM Modi kept an eye on the development through drone monitoring and even gave ideas and inputs to the architects. The first phase of the 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor' that was inaugurated on Monday comprises 23 buildings providing various facilities to the pilgrims visiting the temple and its adjoining properties.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India