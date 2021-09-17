PM Modi Takes Sly Dig At China, Pak's CPEC At SCO, Calls To Respect Territorial Integrity

Representing the Indian delegation at 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke on several issues including challenges to peace, security, trust deficit, and the root cause of these problems, which he said was increasing radicalisation.

In his concluding remarks, PM Modi talked particularly about the 'unfortunate one-way connectivity issue'. The Indian Prime Minister gave his address virtually in the event attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and other leaders from the SCO member countries.

Urging the SCO to take steps towards strong connectivity between regions, PM Modi said that "any connectivity initiative cannot be one-way."

In a reference to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), PM Modi asserted, "No connectivity initiative can be a one-way project. To ensure mutual trust, connectivity projects should be consultative, transparent and participatory. There should be respect for the territorial integrity of all countries."

Prime Minister Modi also spoke on India's dedication towards enhancing its connectivity with Central Asia. "We believe that landlocked Central Asian countries can benefit immensely by connecting with India's vast market," he said during his address.

India on China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

Union Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar, during an earlier regional conference, had said that connectivity efforts must be based on economic viability and financial responsibility and they should not create debt burdens, in an oblique reference to BRI. Earlier too, India had repeatedly raised its voices against CPEC, a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying it is in violation of India's sovereignty as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), an Indian territory illegally occupied by Pakistan.

This is the first time that the SCO summit is being held in a hybrid format and India's external affairs minister, S Jaishankar is attending it in person. The summit is held to discuss political, economic, and security concerns and India is expected to talk about the ongoing Afghanistan crisis. This session of the summit is additionally important as it will mark the summit's 20th anniversary this year.