PM Modi Takes 'special' Selfie With Specially-abled BJP Worker In Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his one-day visit to Chennai on Saturday, took a "special selfie" with a specially-abled BJP party worker, Thiru S. Manikandan.

Sharing his selfie on his Twitter handle, PM Modi said, "A special selfie... In Chennai, I met Thiru S. Manikandan. He is a proud Karyakarta from Erode, serving as a booth president."

"A person with a disability runs his shop, and the most motivating aspect is that he gives a substantial part of his daily profits to BJP," he added.

Extending his gratitude to Manikandan, PM Modi said he takes pride in being a Karyakarta in a party where there are people like Thiru S. Manikandan.

"His life journey is inspiring, as is equally inspiring his commitment to our party and our ideology. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he added.

PM Modi was in Chennai to inaugurate a slew of projects worth over Rs 5,200, including the new integrated terminal building (Phase 1) of the Chennai airport and two new express trains, the Vande Bharat express on the Chennai-Coimbatore route and a tri-weekly express on the Tambaram-Sengottai route.