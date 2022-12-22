PM Modi Takes Stock Of COVID-19 Preparedness In Key Meeting Amid Fresh BF.7 Variant Scare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation as a fresh scare grips the nation with the emergence of a new variant BF.7 in the country. Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with top experts from the NITI Aayog and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) were also present in the meeting called to prepare for another potential wave of the pandemic.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi reviews the situation related to #COVID19 in the country at a high-level meeting pic.twitter.com/Ql1KvMSIFL — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

PM Modi also took stock of the preparation that is underway to tackle the new BF.7 COVID-19 variant. Four cases of this variant have been found in India (three in Gujarat and one in Odisha) which has emerged as a new cause of concern as it is leading to widespread deaths in China. Several claims about the XBB variant of the Coronavirus are also being circulated online, which the Health Ministry has advised to refrain from paying heed to or sharing further.

Measures being taken by Centre and states

Witnessing the scare due to the new variant, the Gujarat government has made testing of travellers coming into the state mandatory and has notified the officials of the Health Department to stay alert. In Maharashtra, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the government will form a task force to study the evolving situation. Moreover, Health Minister Mandaviya has also directed the states and Union Territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of COVID-19 and keep track if any new variant emerges.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar also said that the state government will strictly monitor the airport movement and send the positive samples to the genomic centre to curb the virus spread. Underscoring that the pandemic is not over yet, Mandaviya also advised to wear masks and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, especially in view of upcoming festivals and New Year celebrations. The Centre has also commenced random testing of 2% of foreign travellers landing at international airports.

Notably, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is seeking the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) nod for its Covovax vaccine for those aged 18 years and above who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin. The drug regulator has currently approved Covovax for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years.