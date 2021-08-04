PM Modi Takes Stock Of Flood Situation In WB; Speaks To CM Mamata, Assures Full Support

Following the devasting situation in the West Bengal state due to floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to know the ground reality of the situation. PM Modi has assured all support to the state from the Centre.

Briefing about the discussion, PMO India tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi spoke to WB CM Mamata Banerjee on the flood situation caused by water discharge from dams in parts of the state. PM assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. PM Modi prays for the safety and wellbeing of those in affected areas."

Mamata Banerjee to monitor the situation

In a recent update on the flood situation monitoring, CM Mamata reviewed the situation in Howrah and interacted with the people affected by the flood. She herself stood amid the deep waters to understand the condition of the residents.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who keeps a tab on the relief and rescue operations, had sent ministers to the affected areas, to conduct an aerial survey of Howrah and Hooghly districts on August 3 to take stock of the situation. She will conduct an aerial survey in flood-hit areas.

West Bengal floods

As per the recent report, at least 15 people have died, and lakhs of people were rendered homeless or marooned, as the flood situation in six districts of West Bengal aggravated on August 2, triggering a slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP over the release of "excess water" by the DVC.

Officials informed that around three lakh people got displaced after heavy rain in the last few days, followed by discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams, that inundated major parts of the districts of Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas.

Rescue operation

CM Mamata Banerjee during a cabinet meeting had directed ministers of her state to keep a tab on the rescue operations and see that relief material reached all affected people. The Army and the air force on Monday, August 2, undertook rescue and relief operations in Hoigly district where many areas still remain submerged under the overflowing waters from the Damodar dam and excess rainfall. A state official had notified that helicopters and boats were being used in relief and rescue missions that were currently operational in the Hoogly district following a request from the state government. A relief column of the army was deployed at Dhanyghari in the flood-hit district of Hoogly too.

