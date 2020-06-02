Cyclone Nisarga: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Western Coast; Urges People To Take Precautions

Ahead of Cyclone Nisarga's landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to take all possible precautionary and safety measures. Tropical storm 'Nisarga', which is headed towards the West coast at Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a cyclone in the next 12 hours and is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that he took stock of the cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast and further prayed for everyone's well being.

Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast.



Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone Nisarga. The build-up of a cyclonic storm in Gujarat and Maharashtra comes just days after super cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha

IMD chief M Mohapatra told Republic TV that currently there is a deep depression and it will intensify and become a "severe cyclone storm" by Wednesday with a wind speed of 110-120 km/h when it will be crossing the coast of Maharashtra.

The slum dwellers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area have been instructed to evacuate, while the state government is also moving all the people living in kuccha houses. Further, the state authorities have issued an alert to Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Fishermen have also been called back from the sea and the coast guards have also been notified to not allow any activities.

'26 teams deployed in Maharashtra & Gujarat'

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan joining the broadcast along with IMD Chief said that in disaster management terms, it is a "negotiable" cyclone and expected it to cause zero casualties in terms of life. He said that the force is ready because of the prior information provided by the IMD four days back and informed that multiple high-level meetings have also taken place to keep a track of the cyclone.

"10 teams are in Maharashtra with 6 teams on standby if required, 11 in Gujarat with 2 teams on standby and as we speak, in the morning, there was a fresh request from Gujarat for another 5 times which are on their way from Punjab, so, all in all, there will be 16 teams in Gujarat at the end of the day which is in total 26 teams between the two states and 8 on standby which is adequate. It is not as dangerous as Cyclone Amphan which we faced a few days back," Pradhan said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a high-level review meeting with officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), India Meteorological Department (IMD), and Indian Coast Guard on their preparedness for dealing with cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to make landfall on June 3.

Later, Shah also held a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra Vijay Rupani and Uddhav Thackeray respectively and Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Praful Patel and assured them all central help in view of the impending cyclone. The Home Minister asked them to spell out in details the requirements and resources needed to deal with the situation.

