The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Wishes People Of Nagaland On Their 57th Statehood Day

General News

Narendra Modi took to Twitter, to extend his best wishes to the state of Nagaland on the occasion of 57th Statehood Day of the state

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the state of Nagaland on the occasion of 57th Statehood Day of the state. Nagaland had attained statehood on December 1, 1963, and the city of Kohima was declared it's capital after the enactment of the state of Nagaland Act in 1962 by the Parliament. PM Modi called the people of Nagaland as 'compassionate and courageous' and also hoped for the state to scale new heights of progress in the coming year. 

READ | PM Narendra Modi Hails BSF's 'diligence' On 55th Raising Day

PM Modi's Tweet

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his best wishes to the state of Nagaland on the occasion. Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter to extend their greetings as well. Here are their tweets: 

 READ | Maharashtra Assembly: BJP Pulls Out Of Speaker Race To Avoid Controversy

Nagaland celebrates Statehood Day

On the occasion of Statehood Day, the government of Nagaland has organized a day-long programme at Khuochiezie, Kohima Local Ground to celebrate the occasion. According to the programme, schedule released by the government, CM Rio addressed the people which will also be followed by the release of the Nagaland Police Uniform Code. 

READ | WATCH: CM Uddhav In Front Of Him, Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Convention To Introduce Himself

READ | David Warner Becomes 7th Australian To Smash Test 300 Amid Pakistan's Pink-ball Woes

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG