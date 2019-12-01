PM Modi Wishes People Of Nagaland On Their 57th Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the state of Nagaland on the occasion of 57th Statehood Day of the state. Nagaland had attained statehood on December 1, 1963, and the city of Kohima was declared it's capital after the enactment of the state of Nagaland Act in 1962 by the Parliament. PM Modi called the people of Nagaland as 'compassionate and courageous' and also hoped for the state to scale new heights of progress in the coming year.

PM Modi's Tweet

Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its great culture. The people of Nagaland are compassionate and courageous.



May Nagaland scale new heights of progress in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his best wishes to the state of Nagaland on the occasion. Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter to extend their greetings as well. Here are their tweets:

Heartfelt greetings to all the citizens of Nagaland on the occasion of #NagalandStatehoodDay. May the State continue to prosper and reach new heights of development. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) December 1, 2019

On this day in 1963, the State of #Nagaland came into existence as the 16th State of the Union of India. We look with pride the stupendous journey the State has made since its birth. May we continue to go from strength to strength. #NagalandStatehoodDay #ProgressiveNagaland pic.twitter.com/FzPNHRZvbu — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 1, 2019

Nagaland celebrates Statehood Day

On the occasion of Statehood Day, the government of Nagaland has organized a day-long programme at Khuochiezie, Kohima Local Ground to celebrate the occasion. According to the programme, schedule released by the government, CM Rio addressed the people which will also be followed by the release of the Nagaland Police Uniform Code.

