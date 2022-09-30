Last Updated:

PM Modi Takes Vande Bharat Express Ride In Gujarat, Interacts With Co-passengers; See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged-off the country's third Vande Bharat Express train that will run between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

PM Modi
1/10
Image: Twitter/@IamAjaySehrawat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai on Friday, September 30.

PM Modi
2/10
Image: ANI

The train will connect the capital cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat and is the third Vande Bharat Express in the country.

PM Modi
3/10
Image: Republic World

Picture of PM Modi’s ticket onboard Vande Bharat Express. 

PM Modi
4/10
Image: ANI

PM Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

PM Modi
5/10
Image: Republic World

PM Narendra Modi travelled onboard Vande Bharat Express train from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad.

PM Modi
6/10
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

PM Modi interacted with workers, engineers and other staff who worked to make Vande Bharat trains. 

PM Modi
7/10
Image: Republic World

PM Modi interacted with women running start-ups and women researchers on the Vande Bharat train.

PM Modi
8/10
Image: ANI

PM Modi also interacted with youngsters during his journey on the Vande Bharat Express journey.

PM Modi
9/10
Image: ANI

PM Narendra Modi accompanied by CM Bhupendra Patel as he travelled on Ahmedabad metro rail from Kalupur station to Doordarshan Kendra station. 

PM Modi
10/10
Image: ANI

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously designed semi-High speed self-propelled train set of 16 coaches. The train reaches 160 kmph speed in just 140 seconds.

