PM Modi Takes Vande Bharat Express Ride In Gujarat, Interacts With Co-passengers; See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai on Friday, September 30.
The train will connect the capital cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat and is the third Vande Bharat Express in the country.
PM Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.
PM Modi interacted with workers, engineers and other staff who worked to make Vande Bharat trains.
PM Modi interacted with women running start-ups and women researchers on the Vande Bharat train.
PM Modi also interacted with youngsters during his journey on the Vande Bharat Express journey.
PM Narendra Modi accompanied by CM Bhupendra Patel as he travelled on Ahmedabad metro rail from Kalupur station to Doordarshan Kendra station.