PM Modi Talks Tech, Trade And Transformation With Thought Leaders In US | See Pics

Quick links:
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down for a conversation with economist and Nobel laureate, Professor Paul Romer. They discussed ways to leverage technology.
The Premier also met author Ray Dalio, who he referred to as his friend. The duo discussed the Indian government's reform trajectory in great detail.
PM Modi interacted with a group of top US academics from all walks of life about boosting research collaborations under India’s New Education Policy.
Buddhism was also a topic of discussion. In this image, PM Modi and American author Robert Thurman are seen talking about India's rich Buddhist roots.
Prominent health experts also held talks with the PM. They discussed ways to use digital tools for enhancing healthcare.
The PM exchanged perspectives on several issues with Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb. They touched upon India's developmental achievements.
From space to science, PM Modi and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson interacted on ways to boost the sectors collaboratively.
US academics from various fields like health, science, agriculture and technology received the opportunity to meet the PM on Tuesday.