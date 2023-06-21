Last Updated:

PM Modi Talks Tech, Trade And Transformation With Thought Leaders In US | See Pics

Indian Premier Narendra Modi began his official state visit to the US by engaging in wide-ranging talks with academics, thought leaders and think tank experts.

Deeksha Sharma
PM Modi, Paul Romer
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down for a conversation with economist and Nobel laureate, Professor Paul Romer. They discussed ways to leverage technology. 

PM Modi, Ray Dalio
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

The Premier also met author Ray Dalio, who he referred to as his friend. The duo discussed the Indian government's reform trajectory in great detail. 

PM Modi with experts
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

PM Modi interacted with a group of top US academics from all walks of life about boosting research collaborations under India’s New Education Policy. 

PM Modi with Bob Thurman
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Buddhism was also a topic of discussion. In this image, PM Modi and American author Robert Thurman are seen talking about India's rich Buddhist roots. 

PM Modi with thought leaders in the US
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

Prominent health experts also held talks with the PM. They discussed ways to use digital tools for enhancing healthcare. 

PM Modi, Prof. Nassim Nicholas Taleb
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

The PM exchanged perspectives on several issues with Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb. They touched upon India's developmental achievements. 

PM Modi, Neil deGrasse Tyson
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

From space to science, PM Modi and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson interacted on ways to boost the sectors collaboratively. 

PM Modi with thought leaders in the US
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

US academics from various fields like health, science, agriculture and technology received the opportunity to meet the PM on Tuesday. 

PM Modi holding talks in the US
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

PM Modi urged think tank experts to strengthen their presence in India, a booming economy with a lot to offer. 

