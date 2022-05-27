PM Modi Talks Technology At Drone Mahotsav, Shares ‘reviewed Kedarnath Via Drone’

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, May 27, spoke about the significance of drones in reviewing government projects and stated that he reviewed work carried out in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

Speaking at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 inaugural event, PM Modi said, "Every month, I run a programme where Chief Secretaries of every state are there on the screen and discuss several issues with them. I urge them to give me a demonstration of ongoing projects through drones. This makes it easy for me to correlate and make decisions."

Taking the example of the Kedarnath reconstruction project to emphasise the significance of drones, PM Modi added, "When the reconstruction of Kedarnath started, it was not possible for me to travel to Kedarnath every time. To know how the work was going on and at which speed it was going on, I used to monitor the development through drones." He went on to add, "Now, if I have to see the quality of the government’s work, I don’t have to announce that I have to go to the site for the inspection. The drone gives me information."

'India has the potential of becoming a global drone hub': PM Modi

During his speech at the inaugural event of India's biggest Drone festival, PM Modi said, "In earlier times, technology and its inventions were considered for the elite class. Today, we are making technology available to the masses first. During earlier governments, technology was considered part of the problem, efforts were made to prove it anti-poor. Due to this, there was an atmosphere of indifference regarding the use of technology in governance before 2014. 8 years ago, we started implementing new mantras of good governance in India. Following the path of minimum government and maximum governance, we have made ease of living and ease of doing business our priority." He added, "India has the potential of becoming a global drone hub."

"Till a few months back, there were a lot of restrictions on drones. We have removed most of the restrictions and are also moving towards creating a strong drone manufacturing ecosystem in India through schemes like PLI. PM Swamitva Yojana is an example of how drone technology is becoming the basis of a big revolution. Under this scheme, for the first time, every property in the villages of the country is being digitally mapped," PM Modi said.

Kedarnath re-construction project

Following the destruction of the Kedarnath Dham due to flash floods in 2013, PM Modi directed to reconstruct the holy shrine in a bid to deepen the country's culture while boosting tourism in the region. He personally reviewed the Kedarnath Dham development work in June 2020. While laying out his vision for the reconstruction of the shrine, the Prime Minister had stated that the Uttarakhand government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and yet eco-friendly.