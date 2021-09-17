Speaking at the plenary session of the 21st meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State, PM Modi took a tough stance on the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a key global forum established on June 15, 2001, which now has 8 member states including China, Pakistan, Russia and India. Addressing the summit on Friday via videolink, the PM linked the current situation in Afghanistan to the growing radicalization in the region. According to him, the fight against radicalization was important for not just regional security and inter-trust but also the bright future of our youth.

PM Modi remarked, "In this region, the major challenges are associated with peace, security, and trust deficit. The main reason for these challenges is the increasing radicalization. The recent events in Afghanistan have made the current situation even more clear. SCO needs to take proactive steps in this regard."

"SCO must develop a shared template to fight radicalization and extremism. Every country in SCO including India has moderate, tolerant and inclusive organizations and traditions related to Islam. SCO must work to create a strong network between these organizations," he added. While the PM is leading the Indian delegation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is attending the summit at Dushanbe, Tajikistan in person.

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, several persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. This includes the death of at least 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport on August 26. This led to US airstrikes on terrorists belonging to ISIS-K which claimed responsibility for this attack.

On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi. Meanwhile, Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named the Defence Minister.