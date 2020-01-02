PM Modi Tears Into Congress & Friends' Silence On Pakistan's Persecution Of Minorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka on Thursday. Addressing a rally there, the Prime Minister highlighted that he was fortunate enough to begin the new year in the culturally-rich town. He added that it was his fortune that he inaugurated the museum dedicated to Shri Shri Shivakumar and stated that not only will this museum inspire people but also provide the society and the country with a positive direction.

'This decade has begun with hope and aspirations'

While addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "India has entered the third decade of the 21st century with a new energy. You might remember how India began the previous decade but this decade has begun with hope, aspirations and a new groundwork. These are aspirations of new India, of the youth's dreams, of the country's daughters, aspirations of Dalits, underprivileged, backward-classes and Adivasis."

READ | PM Modi To Attend Series Of Programmes During Two-day Visit To Karnataka

जो लोग आज भारत की संसद के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे हैं, मैं उन्हें कहना चाहता हूं कि आज जरूरत अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पाकिस्तान की इस हरकत को बेनकाब करने की है।

अगर आपको आंदोलन करना ही है तो पाकिस्तान के पिछले 70 साल के कारनामों के खिलाफ आवाज उठाइए: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 2, 2020

The Prime Minister also launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's persecution of minorities, in relation to the ongoing discourse over the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Every individual of this country has this question in their minds today that people are protesting against those who have come here to save their lives from the persecution they faced in Pakistan but why are people not protesting against Pakistan who has exploited minorities there?" he asked. "Congress and its friends will never speak against exploitation of Hindus in Pakistan. Those people who have been protesting against the Parliament, I want to tell them that there is a necessity at the international level to uncover Pakistan's exploitive deeds. If you want to protest then protest against the exploitation by Pakistan on minorities for 70 years"

READ | SCOOP: Finance For Ajit Pawar, Environment For Aaditya; Possible Portfolios List Here

Continuing on the front foot, he added, "If you want to raise slogans, then raise them against Pakistan which has exploited the minorities. If you want to take out rallies, do it for the Hindus, Dalits and those people who are exploited in Pakistan."

The Prime Minister will be participating in various programs during his two-day visit to Karnataka on January 2 and 3.

READ | Forces Combat-ready, Will Do What Suits National Interest: COAS Gen Naravane Warns Enemies

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

At another public meeting in Tumakuru, PM Modi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to various states. Furthermore, this event will also witness the release of the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will benefit approximately six crore farmers. PM Modi will be handing over certificates to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi from various states and Union Territories.

READ | NCP Discord After Cong; Walse Patil Asks For Home Portfolio, Ajit Pawar Could Get Finance