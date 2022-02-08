In his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress party. To begin with, he highlighted the Centre's successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that India has taken a leadership role during this crisis. He also listed achievements such as clean tap water connections to 5 crore rural families, construction of houses for the poor and distribution of free foodgrains to 80 crore citizens. Moreover, he affirmed the goal to take India to greater heights in the next 25 years.

PM Modi remarked, "This House praises the work put in by our healthcare and frontline workers during COVID. This will motivate them further. Providing 80 crore poor people with free food grains during COVID has been a major example that India set to the world. During COVID, even with a lot of obstacles, we continued to work to provide houses to the poor and needy." During his volley of attacks on Congress, its MPs walked out of the House.

Watch PM Modi's full address here

PM Shri @narendramodi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/VgSl4gYsff — BJP (@BJP4India) February 8, 2022

Here is PM Modi's take on key issues

Inflation

"Inflation has affected the entire world. The USA is facing its highest inflation in 40 years, and Britain in 30 years. Countries with Euro as their currency are also facing unprecedented inflation. In such a scenario, we have tried to control inflation. Between 2015-2020, the rate was between 4-5%. During the UPA, inflation was in double digits! Today, we are the only big economy that is experiencing high growth and medium inflation."

#LIVE | India only economy in the world that is observing high growth and medium inflation: PM @narendramodi hits out at UPA over inflation figures during their regime



Tune in to watch his address in Rajya Sabha here - https://t.co/52tSlSB6OW pic.twitter.com/Ci71UF8wIP — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2022

Employment

"1.20 crore persons joined the EPFO payroll in 2021. These are all formal jobs. In this, 60-65 lakh are in the 18-25 age bracket. This implies they have entered the job market for the first time. A report says that hiring has doubled after the removal of COVID restrictions in comparison to the pre-COVID era. The NASSCOM report also discusses this trend. As per this, 27 lakh jobs got jobs in the IT sector after 2017."

"The number of unicorns that started in 2021 is more than the number of unicorns built in India's entire history! If this does not count as jobs, then it will be a discussion about politics."

Overture to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

"I would like to express my gratitude to Sharad Rao. He had said that it is not a decision of the UPA and he will speak to as many people as he can. He, along with TMC and other parties, attended the (COVID review) meeting."

#LIVE | PM Modi praises Sharad Pawar's positive politics, hits out at Congress in Rajya Sabha. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GoKVTowNIK pic.twitter.com/QzYsmYaVnc — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2022

'Dynastic parties biggest threat to democracy'

"Some people believe that India was born in 1947. The result of such thinking is that it has influenced the policies of the people who got a chance to work for the last 75 years. This democracy is not a favour done by you (Congress). The people who throttled democracy in 1975 have no right to sing paeans about democracy. The people who believe that India was born in 1947 should have told the world one thing but failed to do so. We should have said with pride that India is the mother of democracy. Democracy and debate have been going on in India for ages."

"Congress' issue is that they didn't think beyond dynasty. You must accept that dynastic parties are the biggest threat to democracy. When a family reigns supreme in a party, the first casualty is of talent. The country has paid a price of ages due to this thinking. I want that all political parties should foster democratic principles in their own parties. As the country's oldest party, Congress should shoulder the bigger responsibility."

'If Congress was not there...'

"If Congress was not there as per Mahatma Gandhi's wish, democracy would have been free from dynastic politics. India would have marched ahead with indigenous goals rather than foreign goals. If Congress was not there, the stain of emergency wouldn't have been there. If Congress was not there, corruption wouldn't have been institutionalised for decades. If Congress was not there, casteism and regionalism wouldn't have been so rampant. If Congress was not there, Sikhs wouldn't have been butchered."

#LIVE | If there was no Congress there would be no Emergency, there would be no caste politics, Sikhs would never have been massacred, the problems of Kashmiri Pandits would not have happened: PM @narendramodi's scathing attack on Opposition



Watch here - https://t.co/52tSlSB6OW pic.twitter.com/izYDLhTUm4 — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2022

"Punjab wouldn't have burnt in the fire of terrorism for years. If Congress was not there, the Pandits wouldn't have to leave Kashmir. If Congress was not there, there wouldn't have been incidents of girls being burnt in Tandoor."

Federalism

"Have we forgotten those days when CMs would be ousted owing to small incidents at the airport? Many leaders of this House know very well what happened with former Andhra Pradesh CM T Anjaiah Ji. He was ousted because the PM's son didn't like the arrangements at the airport. This had hurt the sentiments of crores of people of Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, Karnataka's popular CM Veerendra Patil was humiliated and removed from his post when he was ill."

"We do not see a conflict between national targets and regional aspirations. We maintain that we must address regional aspirations with the utmost respect and resolve issues. India will progress when we address regional aspirations keeping in mind development. When states progress, the country prospers."

#LIVE | We do not see any conflicts between national progress and regional aspirations: PM @narendramodi in the Rajya Sabha



Watch the address here - https://t.co/52tSlSB6OW pic.twitter.com/qffTEqavj3 — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2022

'Urban Naxal' attack

"Congress' thinking looks to have been hijacked by urban Naxals. This is a worrying issue. For that, they're now saying that history is being changed. We're just improving their memory - if for some people, history is only about a family, we can't do anything about it."

'Pandit Nehru denied help to Goa freedom fighters'

"This year is the 60th anniversary of Goa's Liberation. Had similar steps been taken the way Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel made strategies for Junagadh and Hyderabad, Goa wouldn't have been under foreign rule till so late."

"Newspapers at that time said that Pandit Nehru was only concerned about his international image. For his vested interest, he ignored Goa and took no steps when Goans were shot at. Then PM had denied help to the Satyagrahis and the state had to be in foreign rule for 15 years more!"

WATCH: This year marks 60 years of Goa's liberation. When foreign forces attacked Goa, Nehru refused to help, he was only worried about his global image: PM @narendramodi in Rajya Sabha



Tune in to watch PM Modi's full address in Rajya Sabha, here - https://t.co/52tSlSB6OW pic.twitter.com/lDlK9InwLF — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2022

Freedom of expression during Congress rule

"The entire country is sad owing to the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar's family is from Goa. But the country should know how her family was treated. Lata Mangeshkar's younger brother Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar Ji, the son of Goa's soil, was sacked from All India Radio. He used to work in the All India Radio. What was his crime? His crime was that he recited a patriotic poem of Veer Savarkar on All India Radio."

"Majrooh Sultanpuri was put in jail for one year for criticising Pandit Nehru. Professor Dharampal was put in jail for criticising the conduct of Nehru. Famous musician Kishore Kumar was removed during the Emergency for not bowing before Indira Gandhi and for not supporting the Emergency."