PM Modi Tells CMs Only Scientists Can Determine COVID Vaccine's Arrival, Not Politicians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday categorically stated that arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine was solely in the hands of the scientists and hit out at those netas who were politicising the issue. Addressing the Chief Ministers of various states and UTs via videoconferencing, PM Modi reportedly told the state leaders that some politicians were politicising the issue of COVID-19 vaccine and its distribution and that he could not stop them from doing so. PM Modi's meeting with the CMs focused on reviewing the COVID-19 situation and the distribution of the vaccine once it enters the market.

"I urge you all that Chief Ministers have their own essential experience while working in public life. Because these issues need your insights, I urge you all to give in writing if possible, all the concerns raised during the meeting as it would help us to work out easily. And this can not be forced on one another. The central government says one thing and the state government does another, it is not possible as we all have to come together to move this forward. Therefore, the views of everyone are important.

Even in the presentations related to COVID-19 pandemic, there were many knowledgable issues that were floated. I also talked to those Chief Ministers of states where the situation is worsening.

As far as the question of vaccine’s situation and its distribution is considered, discussions took place in the meeting. Whatever goes on media is different but we have to move forward authentically as we are the part of the system. Even then, the picture was more clarified after this meeting. There was a time when the challenge in front of us was of an unknown nature, but India’s determination tackled the situation, diminished its impact. Today, the recovery rate and fertility rate of India is comparatively in a more balanced state from that of other nations.

From testing to treatment, our relentless efforts have developed a network in India. This network is constantly being evaluated. Through PM Cares, the focus is on providing oxygen and ventilators. We are trying that India’s medical Colleges and Zilla hospitals are self0sufficient in terms of oxygen. Therefore, we have initiated the planning of construction of more than 160 oxygen plants. With PM Cares Fund, we have decided to supply thousands of new ventilators to hospitals across the nation.

For ventilators, from PM Cares Fund, Rs 2,000 crore have already been assigned. After battling with COVID-19 pandemic for at least 8-10 months, India has dignified data. For the management of corona, there is a comprehensive experience. While forecasting the strategy for the future, we have to look back at how the public responded to our requests in the past few months. I think this is something that we have to understand.

During corona, the behaviour of all Indians, in fact, has been in stages and was varying in different places. For instance, the first stage was of fear, nobody was able to understand what might happen to them. This was the case with the entire world. Everyone was in a state of panic due to the pandemic and everyone was reacting accordingly. We have seen in the initial days that there were cases of suicide as well after learning they have COVID-19. Then gradually, the second stage arrived, in this stage, people were not only afraid for their health but also started doubting others. They started thinking if another person has corona means it is serious and started maintaining distance from them. In a way, there was an atmosphere of hatred even at homes.

And because due to corona, there was a fear of society being divided, some people started hiding that they have contracted the disease. They started thinking that ‘this should be kept a secret or I will be excluded from the community’. Slowly, people moved on from that stage and then came the third stage. In this stage, people started realising the problem and began accepting it and even announced their isolation or testing positive for COVID-19 while urging others to do the same. People started educating others. You must have also noticed that people have started taking it seriously only now.

And after this third stage, we entered the fourth one when the recovery rate from corona increased, people started thinking that virus is not harming us and has become weak. Many people started thinking that even if they get COVID-19, they will be cured. Because of this reason, the fourth stage of carelessness has become very wide. Therefore, during the beginning of the festive season, I had specially requested with folded hands to not be casual because we have no medicine, no vaccine. There is only one way, that is everyone protects themselves individually.

Our mistakes have become a danger and caused a delay. In this fourth stage, people have to be again warned of the seriousness of COVID-19. We have suddenly shifted to a vaccine...those who have to work on it are doing so..but we have to focus on corona only. We cannot afford to cause a delay. Yes, we had to impose some restrictions in the beginning to mobilise the requirements, people had to be educated. Now, we have the team ready and so are the people, but we have to be a little more patient. Whatever the government requests, please implement. And we have to specially take note of cases that should not increase any further.

We should think that old phrase should not come true in our case that said ‘the boat sank where the water was less’. We should not reach that situation. We are now looking at the world, that the nations where the corona was spreading most swiftly. Even in India, some states are witnessing this trend which is concerning. Therefore, the administration is also needed to remain more aware.

To reduce the transmission of the disease, even more, we have to enhance our efforts. Testing, confirmation, contact tracing, data, any lacking in all these situations combined should be rectified. Positivity rate should be reduced to less than 5% at any cost. We have to take even little sikes in this rate seriously even if it is 0.5% or 2%. Instead of discussing it on the central level, if we have to discuss it on a local level, then only we might be able to address the situation in a faster manner.

Secondly, as we all have experienced, the usage of RT-PCR test should be increased. Corona isolated patients should be monitored more properly. You also know, if there is any delay in that respect, the patient arrives at the hospital in a severe situation and doctors are unable to safe the individual. We have to make the medical centres in villages more equipped. We have ensure that the infrastructure around the village is also efficient and the oxygen supply should also be surplus.

Our goal should be to bring the fertility rate less than 1%. And that too, as I said before, should be by targeting the smaller areas and question even the loss of one life to COVID-19. Only if we focus more, then only we’ll be able to contain the situation. And the biggest issue is that awareness programs should be run properly without any slacking. The messaging required for people to protect themselves from corona, the public should remain united.

For instance, a little time ago, we engaged every person with a high profile. We have to do it again. You are very well aware of the kind of reports emerging about corona vaccine both internationally and nationally. The vaccine research is nearly towards the end. The Indian government is closely monitoring the development and is also in contact with them. And it is not yet fixed if there will be a single dose or double or several for the vaccine. Even the prices are not determined. Meaning, we still don’t have answers concerning these issues because of those who are manufacturing the vaccine plus the competition in the corporate world and the respective diplomatic interests of other nations.

We have to wait for the WHO nod as well. So we have to move forward in a global context. Our team is also in contact with Indian developers and manufacturers in the same respect. Apart from this, global regulators, other governments, multilateral institutions along with international companies, we are ensuring real-time communication with everyone. In this battle against corona, we have made efforts to save each and every life. Even after vaccine arrives, our priority will also be to ensure that it is delivered to everyone.

India’s campaign related to COVID-19 vaccine is in a way, should be a national commitment for all citizens. The entire campaign should be smooth, systematic, and is sustainable. For thsi we have to unite and coordinate in a form of a team. India’s experience with vaccine is unmatchable with any other nation in the world. For us, speed is as important as safety. Whatever vaccine we choose to give our citizens it will be acing all medical research. As far as distribution is concerned, it will also be done in collaboration with states. Who shall be given the vaccine on priority, will also be decided with the states.

Each state’s input will be very essential because, at the end, they are better aware of the situation in hand in their region. How much storage is required for the same, it is something that states should begin facilitating. The locations, the parameters should also be ready for implementation. And if needed, we will ensure sufficient supply. A comprehensive plan for all of its will soon be shared with state governments, the communication is going on.

A little time ago, centre had requested the state governments to manage task forces even at block levels. The sooner we do it, and make one person responsible… by training them, organising meetings, monitoring them, we have to get this one facility ready even during day-today life as we battle corona. Whatever questions you have asked related to the vaccine is not yet fixed. The vaccines being manufactured in teh world are talking to India for development. But in all these issues, for example, we know medicine for 20 years and even those drugs generate side effects in some people even now. Therefore, such decisions should only be taken scientifically. It should only be done by the certified authorities. We care for people but we all know that we are not researchers. This is not our expertise. At the end we will have to accept what situation we have from the world. And by accepting it, we will move forward. But I urge you all, whatever ideas you have for downward delivery, the sooner you plan it in detail, it will make it easier to make decisions. Your views hold a lot of power. State’s experience is very essential. Therefore, I call for proactive participation. The vaccine in its place but fight against corona should not be delayed. Today I talked to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry CM’sand couldn’t talk to Andhra because a cyclone has become active and it might make a downfall tomorrow."