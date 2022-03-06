PM Modi Tells Students At Symbiosis University: 'Create More Startups For India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Golden Jubilee of Symbiosis University, asserted that India is "innovating, influencing and improving" the world. Talking about the University, PM Modi said the Golden Jubilee is the day to celebrate all students alumni and professors of the University. PM Modi said that Symbiosis University is based on the Indian culture of 'Vasudev Kutumbakam' and exclaimed that he is happy that such values are alive in India.

"We learn that an institution is made by the hard work of everyone associated with it. Today is the day to celebrate all the students, alumni and professors who made Symbiosis University what it is today. Symbiosis University is based on the principles of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. It is a medium to connect the whole world as one family, this has been our culture. I am glad that this tradition is still alive in our country," PM Modi said.

Listing out India's achievements under initiatives like Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Startup India and Make in India, PM Modi said that the government is bringing reforms in every sector from software to health. The Indian Prime Minister added that seven years ago the country did not have many mobile manufacturers but claimed that today more than 200 mobile manufacturing units are engaged in work.

"From software to health, from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Electric Vehicle (EV), from drone to semiconductors, the government is bringing reforms in every sector to open up new opportunities for our youth. India has emerged as the second-largest country in the world in mobile manufacturing. Seven years ago, there were only 2 mobile manufacturing companies in India, today more than 200 manufacturing units are engaged in this work," PM Modi said

'Set goals or the country': PM Modi tells students

Prime Minister Modi in his address asked the students to create more startups and focus on the local problems as the solution for indigenous problems should come from Indian universities and the youth.

"Whatever field you are in, the way you set goals for your career, the same way, set goals for the country," he said.

The Prime Minister also talked about 'Operation Ganga' and said that the world is witnessing how Indians are safely evacuating its citizens.

(With inputs from ANI)