Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, August 14, termed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a "tool to fight against poverty" and said it will help Indian students become global citizens while ensuring that these students stay connected to their roots. He mentioned that NEP, which will serve India's 21st century India, emphasises offering education in regional language.

Speaking about the new NEP 2020 during his address to the nation on the occassion of Independence Day, the PM said, "To serve the needs of 21st century India, we have the NEP 2020. The NEP emphasis offering education in regional language. When daughters and sons of poor will study in their mother tongue and become professionals, it would do justice to their abilities. The NEP 2020 is a tool to fight against poverty."

जब गरीब के बेटी, गरीब का बेटा मातृभाषा में पढ़कर प्रोफेशनल्स बनेंगे तो उनके सामर्थ्य के साथ न्याय होगा।



नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति को गरीबी के खिलाफ लड़ाई का मैं साधन मानता हूं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2021

He further said, "There is another special feature of the new NEP. In this, sports has been made a part of mainstream education instead of extracurricular. Sports is also one of the most effective means of moving forward in life".

The Prime Minister announced that all Sainik Schools are open to girls. "Two-and-a-half years ago, the experiment of admitting daughters was done for the first time in Sainik School in Mizoram. Now the government has decided that all the Sainik Schools in the country will also be opened for the daughters of the country".

He added, "I used to get messages from lakhs of daughters that they also want to study in Sainik School, the doors of Sainik Schools should be opened for them too"."

What is National Education Policy?

According to the policy, students can learn in their mother tongue or local language till the fifth grade and preferably till the eighth grade. This is expected to boost regional languages since most schools use Hindi or English as the medium of instruction.

Earlier, vocational education was made mandatory from the sixth grade where students would be able to visit local craftsmen, carpenters, potters, and weavers to understand the skills of the trade.

In line with Atmanirbhar Bharta, education is necessary for a new India and for the country to become self-reliant.

(Image credit: TWITTER/PTI)