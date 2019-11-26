PM Modi Terms The Constitution As The 'most Sacred Book', Propagates Unity Among Indians

PM Modi while addressing the people in the Central Hall of Parliament commemorating the 70th year of the adoption of the Constitution, reiterated that the Constitution (Samvidhan) is the most sacred book for the Indians. He also cited the two important messages that the Constitution propagates, namely, 'Dignity for Indians' and 'Unity for India'. This comes as the commemoration of the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949, which was officially declared by PM Modi on October 11, 2015. This announcement was made on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

PM Modi on Constitution Day

Addressing the people, PM Modi on the Constitution Day said, “I especially bow down to 130 crore Indians, who never let the faith in India's democracy diminish and always considered our Constitution a sacred book. 'Dignity for Indian' and 'Unity for India' are two messages that our Constitution has propagated. It has upheld the dignity of every India and has ensured the unity of India stands strong. Due to the strength of our Constitution, we have been able to move towards a superior India. We have done all the reforms within the limits of the Constitution".

Read: Constitution Day: A look back into history - Here's why India celebrates on Nov 26

"Our Constitution is the most sacred book for us. A book that contains the traditions of our life, the traditions of our society, our ethics and solutions to many challenges". Rajendra Babu was quoted saying:

"We'll have to put into convention what isn't written in the Constitution. This has been India's speciality. In the last few decades, we have pushed for our rights, which was right and justified. Rights and responsibilities go hand-in-hand. Mahatma Gandhi had explained this relationship well. Now that we're celebrating his 150th birth anniversary, his quotes become even more relevant," he added.

Read: Rashtrapati Bhavan Illuminated To Mark The 70th Anniversary Of Indian Constitution

Constitution of India

The Samvidhan or the Indian Constitution is the supreme law in India and it lays down the framework to uphold the structures, duties, political codes, procedures and powers to be followed by various bodies and institutions in the country. The Constitution also dictates the directive principles, fundamental rights and duties of Indian citizens. The Indian Constitution drafted by a Constituent Assembly and not a Parliamentary Assembly is the longest written constitution in the world. The Chairman of the Constitution drafting committee Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is also referred to as its chief architect.

Read: WB assembly to hold special sessions to mark Constitution Day

Read: Sena MPs meet Sonia Gandhi, say 'will boycott session to commemorate Constitution Day'