PM Modi Terms UP's COVID Fight As 'remarkable'; Inaugurates Key Projects In Varanasi

Maintaining the vision of enhanced health infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a key address from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Thursday. The Prime Minister is currently in his home constituency Varanasi to inaugurate several significant projects including a new landmark, Rudraksha International Cooperation Convention Centre, and several other developments worth Rs 1500 crore. Starting his address in the local dialect, PM Modi talked about several topics including UP's COVID module, and improved health infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also launched a political attack on the previous Government by adding that earlier even minor issues seemed huge in Uttar Pradesh due to lack of focus.

"In the earlier times, due to unavailability of health infrastructure, facilities, and no focus on the state, even small problems in UP seemed huge," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while hailing the State Government's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister described UP's COVID fight as 'remarkable' and specifically hailed Kashi while mentioning that city proved that it will not stop no matter what.

'Enhanced COVID-19 vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh'

While highlighting Uttar Pradesh's high population, PM Modi said that the Government is providing free COVID-19 vaccines to every citizen and winning the battle against the virus. According to the Prime Minister, state's medical infrastructure has increased over four times in the last four years with medical colleges, oxygen plant centers, hospitals and several other projects which are currently under pipeline. The medical infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh is being developed in such a way that it will strongly fight the possible future wave of coronavirus, opined Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a major appraisal, PM Modi asserted that Kashi is emerging as the biggest medical hub of Purvanchal.

"With 14 Oxygen Plants being set up in Banaras, and every area having hospitals with the availability of essentials for children Kashi is emerging as the biggest medical hub of Purvanchal. There was a time when people had to visit Mumbai, Delhi for treatment but now every facility is available in the city," added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister concluded his address by adding that Kashi is developing at a steady pace while maintaining its traditional glory. PM Modi is scheduled to examine the Maternal and Child Health Wing at Banaras Hindu University. He will also inaugurate projects including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, and three lanes flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway.