PM Modi Terms Vande Bharat Trains As Symbol Of India’s Progress; ‘Whenever They Run…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the Vande Bharat Express trains as the symbol of modern and aspirational India. The Prime Minister’s statement came after he flagged off the superfast Vande Bharat train that will run between Odisha’s Puri and West Bengal’s Howrah.

Addressing the launch of railway projects in Odisha, PM Modi said, "India's speed and progress can be seen whenever a Vande Bharat Train runs from one place to another. This progress of the country can now be witnessed in the states of Odisha and West Bengal."

The Prime Minister further stated that the adoption of Vande Bharat trains in the Indian railways has entirely changed the meaning of development. Along with this, the experience of the passengers has also been enhanced completely.

"Be it travelling from Kolkata to Puri for darshan or the other way round, the travel time will now be reduced to only six and half hours, thereby saving time, giving rise to business opportunities and providing new opportunities for the youth," a government release quoted PM Modi as saying.

Further referring to Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister also emphasised on the need to strengthen the unity and integrity of the country. He also called the countrymen to unite as it can lead the nation towards collective capabilities.

He remarked that the Vande Bharat Express is a reflection of such belief where it is becoming the engine of development for the country while forwarding the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Govt revamping Railways structure: Ashwini Vaishnaw

As PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat train between Puri and Howrah, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the central government is also working towards revamping the railway tracks and stations across the country.

“This Vande Bharat is significant in terms of spiritual, religious, historical & tourism purposes. The train has a good performance considering all the parameters. The way tracks are being revamped, stations are improved, electrification geared & new stations are being built, this will be crucial for Odisha's development,” Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | This Vande Bharat is significant in terms of spiritual, religious, historical & tourism purposes. The train has a good performance considering all the parameters. The way tracks are being revamped, stations are improved, electrification geared & new stations are being… https://t.co/x64Xy4cfrM pic.twitter.com/JG6q17C2Gc — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

(With inputs from ANI)