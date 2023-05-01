PM Modi Thanks Bill Gates For Appreciation After Historic 100th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his gratitude to Bill Gates with a thanksgiving message on his social media handle for appreciating his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' and the completion of its 100 episodes. PM Modi through his tweet thanked Bill Gates and said that his 'Mann ki Baat' is a reflection of the collective spirit of the people of India to make planet Earth better, which Gates is also passionate about. The PM on Sunday addressed the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Modi took to his Twitter handle and thanked Bill Gates by saying, "I thank my friend Bill Gates for his words of appreciation. Mann Ki Baat reflects the collective spirit of the people of India to make our planet better, something Mr. Gates is also passionate about."

PM Modi talks about BMGF India

Referring to the collective work done by his organisation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in India to help and uplift the condition of poor farmers and women, the PM added, "The strong resonance with SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) is highlighted well in the study by BMGF India ( Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation India)."

I thank my friend @BillGates for his words of appreciation. #MannKiBaat reflects the collective spirit of the people of India to make our planet better, something Mr. Gates is also passionate about. The strong resonance with SDGs is highlighted well in the study by @BMGFIndia. https://t.co/RL9Wb7IhPo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

Bill Gates’ words of appreciation for PM Modi

Earlier, Bill Gates congratulated PM Modi for completing 100 episodes of 'Mann ki Baat' and appreciated the initiative to connect with the people of India in large numbers and call them to join in collective efforts for the development of the country. Bill Gates wrote on Twitter, "Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Congratulations @narendramodi on the 100th episode."

Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations @narendramodi on the 100th episode. https://t.co/yg1Di2srjE — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 29, 2023

Gates also mentioned the report of 'Mann ki Baat' programme by the Institute for Competitiveness, which is the result of an extensive study of the 99-episode transcripts of 'Mann Ki Baat' published from the year 2014 to 2023 using Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools.

Mann ki Baat: 100th episode

The report says that the radio programme is a comprehensive compilation of a decade of reflection on the impact that the platform championed by PM Narendra Modi has made on galvanising people’s resolve and action to bring about societal change and transformation.

The report captures case studies on key thematic areas including cleanliness, sanitation, healthcare, wellness, water conservation, and sustainability. Apart from this, the PM in his address celebrated the participation of diverse grassroot changemakers from every talk of life that have helped galvanise public awareness and energise people to experiment with new, innovative, and long-term solutions, for the country and the world.

According to reports, 'Mann ki Baat' has reached over 100 crore listeners at least once. It has been translated in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili, apart from English by All India Radio.