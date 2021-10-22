PM Modi Thanks Bill Gates For Praising India's 100 Crore COVID vaccination Feat

In a noteworthy message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his gratitude to the Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, for acknowledging the country's accomplishment of administering one billion COVID vaccine doses. The response surfaced, as the fourth richest person in the world hailed the achievement and deemed it as a 'testament to India’s innovation'.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Thank You Bill Gates for your appreciation of the efforts of Indian scientists, health workers and innovators in achieving the 1 billion vaccine milestone. India remains a steadfast partner in global efforts towards fighting this pandemic."

Earlier, Bill Gates commended the country's COVID vaccine milestone and said, "India has administered 1 billion vaccine doses, a testament to India's innovation, ability to manufacture at scale, and the efforts of millions of health workers backed by CoWIN. Congratulations Narendra Modi and Mansukh Mandviya."

India achieves 100 crore COVID vaccination milestone

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it finished administering 100 crore COVID vaccine jabs. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi.

India witnessed celebrations, and announcements were made on aeroplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when the country achieved its target of administering a total of 100 crore vaccine doses. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal data on October 22.

Moreover, the Prime Minister has also requested the Indian citizens to be on their toes as the festival of Diwali is around the corner. Issuing a warning ahead of Diwali, he urged citizens to keep their guard up, keep their masks on and receive the vaccination. He said, "With 100 crore vaccine doses, India knows achieving big targets in a very good way.

Notably, the Prime Minister remarked that Indians followed their duty one one hand, as a result of which the country received success in its efforts.

"Yesterday, on October 21, India achieved the difficult but extraordinary target of 1 billion, 100 crore vaccine doses," said PM Modi.