'Difficult but extraordinary': PM Modi Thanks Countrymen For 100 Cr Vaccination Feat, Says 'it Is The Success Of India'

PM Modi on Friday addressed the nation over 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination feat and talked about the country's achievement and what the future looks like.

Bhavyata Kagrana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning addressed the nation and credited India's achievement of vaccinating 100 Crore COVID-19 jabs to the citizens. In his address, the Prime Minister said that at one point Indians followed their duty and on the other hand the country received success in its efforts. 'Yesterday on October 21, India achieved the difficult but extraordinary target of 1 billion, 100 crore vaccine doses,' said PM Modi. 

PM Modi thanks countrymen for 100 Cr vaccination feat:

"At one point Indians followed their duty and on the other, the country received success in its efforts. Yesterday on October 21, India achieved the difficult but extraordinary target of 1 billion, 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to every individual in the country. I want to thank every citizen from my heart," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address:

India achieves 100 crore COVID vaccination target

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had reached Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The country witnessed celebrations and announcements were made on aeroplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when the country achieved its target of administering 100 crore doses. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses had been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal data on Thursday.

Additionally, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya released a song and short film to mark the milestone. The Union Health Minister held the launch of the theme song & film at the Red Fort, New Delhi. The Union Health Minister also visited the COVID War room in Delhi and distributed sweets among the staff while interacting with them. 

As per the Union Health Ministry, the video of the song is sung by Kailash Kher. While making a note of the 100 crore vaccination status that the country had begun back in January, the Union Health Minister informed that the song guided people through the journey of the entire process of vaccination and the efforts that had gone on to make this achievement possible today. The song has the theme of a new history that India has created.

