PM Modi Thanks Leaders Of EU After Summit For 'strengthening Relationship With India'

After the much-anticipated India-European Leaders' Summit, in which the two countries discussed a gamut of issues of mutual interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the leaders of the EU and its Member States for their continued commitment to strengthening relationships with India.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, "I thank the leaders of EU and its Member States for their continued commitment to strengthening relationship with India."He further went on to thank Portuguese PM António Costa, saying, "I also thank my friend Prime Minister António Costa for this initiative and according to high priority to India during Portuguese Presidency of the EU Council."

I thank the leaders of EU and its Member States for their continued commitment to strengthening relationship with India. I also thank my friend Prime Minister @antoniocostapm for this initiative and according high priority to India during Portuguese Presidency of the EU Council. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2021

He also chose the platform to throw light upon the discussion that took place during the summit. Informing of the interaction he had with all leaders of the Member States and Presidents, he wrote, that India and EU are taking forward the commitment to transform their relationship for global good." In another tweet, he added that their "strong partnership is essential for their people" while he welcomed the resumption of negotiations for Trade and Investment Agreements, as well as our new Connectivity Partnership.

As per the joint statement issued by India and EU after the Leaders' Summit, shared interests, principles, and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and respect for human rights, which underpin their Strategic Partnership was discussed, and a lot of important decisions were taken, primarily in respect to the COVID-scenario, trade and commerce, and environment and sustainable living.

Statements of the two countries before the Summit

The government of India before the summit had stated, "The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting is an unprecedented opportunity for discussion with all the leaders of the EU Member States. It is a significant political milestone and will further build on the momentum witnessed in the relationship since the 15th India-EU Summit in July 2020."

On similar lines, Charles Michel, President of the European Council said that the EU and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against COVID-19. “We are delivering equipment to the people of India and working to boost vaccine production. We are also committed to doing our part to tackle climate change and meeting the Paris goals,” he said in a tweet.

We are opening a new chapter in #EUIndia 🇪🇺🇮🇳 strategic partnership at the meeting of EU Leaders with PM @narendramodi 1/3 👇 pic.twitter.com/aL4dovSKrl — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 8, 2021

