PM Modi Thanks Madagascar President Rajoelina, Outlines Challenges Faced By Island Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 5 May, thanked Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina for lauding India's efforts in advancing Disaster Resilient Infrastructure through coalition. In response to a tweet by Andry Rajoelina, PM Modi underlined that the challenges confronted by the island states due to climate change remain a 'key focus' of the efforts under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) initiative to develop resilient infrastructure. Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on Wednesday, 4 May, thanked Prime Minister Modi and lauded India's leadership in promoting climate and disaster resilience through coalition.

In the tweet, Rajoelina further noted that he was convinced that their actions will be 'fruitful.' Rajoelina's tweet read, "I thank Prime Minister @narendramodi for India's leadership in promoting climate and disaster #resilience through this Coalition. I am convinced that our activities will be fruitful, with direct impacts on people's lives." Notably, Madagascar joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in April, according to ANI. With this, Madagascar became the 30th nation to join the partnership of national governments, UN agencies, and financial sectors to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate disaster risks.

PM Modi's address at International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, May 4, addressed the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. During his address, PM Modi highlighted that infrastructure is not about creating capital assets and investment, adding that it is about people and they need to provide them with good quality and sustainable services in an "equitable manner." In his speech, PM Modi underlined that people need to be at the heart of any growth story and asserted that India is "trying to do exactly that." He further noted that the CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) has taken important decisions and made valuable contributions in two and a half years. The Indian premiere also underscored that initiative on "Infrastructure for Resilient Island States" launched at COP26 indicates their commitment to work with small island countries.

"Infrastructure is not just about creating capital assets and generating long-term return on investment. It is not about the numbers. It is not about the money. It is about people," PM Narendra Modi said in his address.

