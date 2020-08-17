PM Modi Thanks Mauritian Counterpart Pravind Jugnauth For Independence Day Greetings

In response to Independence Day wishes from his Mauritian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Pravind Jugnauth on Sunday, August 16. PM Modi not only noted the “unique friendship” that both nations share but also said that the relationship is based on cultural as well as linguistic heritage and cooperation in several areas. Earlier, Mauritius PM had called India a “great nation” as he sent across his best wishes for 74th Independence Day.

Thank you for your greetings, Prime Minister @PKJugnauth! India and Mauritius enjoy a unique friendship, based on shared cultural and linguistic heritage and robust cooperation in many areas. https://t.co/BWHTEilqKr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Read - Mauritius Oil Spill: PM Jugnauth Says Almost All Leaked Fuel Has Been Pumped Out

The leaders’ interaction came as Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar announced India’s assistance to the Mauritius government in the wake of the horrific oil spill that endangers its pristine beaches and rich marine wildlife.

Even though MV Wakashio, believed to have been carrying 4,000 tonnes of oil, ran aground back in July, it recently split apart releasing more residual fuel in the turquoise waters. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on August 16 announced that the government has dispatched ‘urgent humanitarian assistance’.

Read - India Sends Over 30 Tonnes Of Technical Equipment To Mauritius To Help Contain Oil Spill

As a response to the request of Mauritius government (GoM), the MEA informed that India has dispatched over 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF Aircraft.

The ministry also said that a 10-member Technical Response Team has also been deployed to island in a bid to help the crisis-stricken nation amid ongoing ‘Environmental Emergency’. Moreover, as an immediate step, the Indian Oil (Mauritius) Limited (IOML) was also asked to extend all possible assistance to the Mauritius government.

#SAGAR Policy at work.

To assist Mauritius in its ongoing #oilspill containment & salvage operations, an IAF aircraft has just landed in Port Louis with 30T of specialized equipment along with a 10-member Technical Response Team from @IndiaCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/muRYOy6mOp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2020

Read - Mauritius Oil Spill: Grounded Ship Splits Apart Leaking Tons Of Residual Oil Into Water

Mauritius PM declared emergency

On August 7, a day after roughly 1,000 tonnes of fuel began to leak in Mauritius' water, the government had declared a state of emergency over the oil spill and had called for international assistance.

Since then, volunteers have been assembling straw from fields and filling up sacks to make barriers against the oil. According to reports, even the satellite images showed a dark slick spreading in the turquoise waters near the wetlands that the government considers ‘very sensitive’ to the marine ecology.

(Image Credits: MIB/Twitter)

Read - Mauritius Residents Cutting Off Hair To Make Nets And Tubes To Soak Catastrophic Oil Spill