PM Modi Thanks President Of Egypt For Gracing 2023 Republic Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for gracing the 2023 Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt was the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day celebrations. “I am grateful to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year’s Republic Day celebrations with his august presence.@AlsisiOfficial,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also shared a few pictures with the Egypt President from the Republic Day celebrations.

First Egyptian President to be R-Day chief guest

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the first Egyptian President to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

The Egyptian President watched the Republic Day celebration at the Kartavya Path along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders. On Wednesday, President El-Sisi, who is on a three-day visit to India, held wide-ranging bilateral talks with the PM Modi.