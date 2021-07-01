PM Modi Thanks The 'reflection Of God' In Doctors' Day Speech, Says 'forever Grateful'

With the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, the importance of doctors has become more evident than ever. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has time and again come forward to outline the contribution of the healthcare and frontline workers, addressed them on Thursday, on the ocassion of 'Doctor's Day'. Referring to doctors as the 'reflection of God', he expressed his gratitude towards them for saving the lives of many in the general times, as well as in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, and giving it a new direction.

PM Modi expresses gratitude to Doctors or contribution in the battle against COVID-19

"Today, when the country is fighting the battle with COVID-19, our doctors are working day in and day out to save lives," said PM Modi, acknowledging that many doctors have lost their lives while serving the people. "I can never forget the service offered by them,'' he said, adding, "I sympathize with their families, and offer them my sincerest condolences."

He highlighted that the government has taken steps to improve the healthcare infrastructure. Pointing out that the health infrastructure budget is increased by more than double i.e 2 lakh crores this year, he added that allotment has also been made for the development of health infrastructure for children.

Besides, drawing a sharp contrast between the health infrastructure that existed before the NDA government took over and now, he outlined that in the span of the last seven years, India has got many hospitals and medical educational instituions. Taking the example of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, he said, "In 2014, India just had 6 AIIMS, but in the past 7 years, the establishment of 15 more AIIMS has begun.''

PM Modi also outlined that the 1.5 percent increase in the number of medical institutions, has led to an increase in the number of undergraduates as well as postgraduates enrolled in medical courses. "You must have gone through a lot, but today's youth won't. Youth even at the remotest part will get the opportunity to become doctors, realize their dreams and aspirations"

'Allopathy doctors paving the way for Yoga': PM Modi

PM Mosi also took the opportunity to laud doctors for spreading information about the benefits of Yoga. Pointing out that there are studies being conducted on the role of Yoga in the post-COVID-19 era, he added that the evidence-based data will motivate doctors to refer to Yoga more, and this will lead to the popularity of Yoga not only in the country, but the rest of the world as well.

Besides Yoga, he also motivated doctors to document their practice during COVID."It's time for the world to take cognizance of your work, this will help future generations and the world. COVID can be a good start to document the practical experiences of fighting infections.