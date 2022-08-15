PM Modi Thanks World Leaders For Independence Day Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed his thanks to world leaders for their wishes on India's Independence Day and lauded its bilateral partnership with their countries.

In a message to French President Emmanuel Macron, he said he was touched by his greetings. India truly cherishes its close relations with France, and their bilateral partnership is for global good, he said.

The friendship between India and Australia has stood the test of time and has "benefitted both our peoples greatly", he replied on Twitter to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

The prime minister also thanked the leaders of neighbouring countries and expressed the wish in the message to his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba that the friendship between the two countries continue to flourish in the years to come.

He told Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, "Honoured to receive your Independence Day wishes. India and Mauritius have very deep cultural linkages. Our nations are also cooperating in a wide range of subjects for the mutual benefit of our citizens," Thanking Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering for his Independence Day wishes, Modi said all Indians cherish the special relationship with Bhutan - a close neighbour and a valued friend. He also expressed thanks to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Madagascar leader Andry Rajoelina.

Global leaders led by US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Indians on the 75th anniversary of Independence on Monday, as they vowed to further deepen bilateral ties with the country.

