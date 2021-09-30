PM Modi Thrilled By Kiren Rijiju's Viral Dance; Hails Vibrant Culture Of Arunachal Pradesh

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju is currently on his visit to Kazalang, Arunachal Pradesh. In a tweet that the Union Law and Justice Minister had uploaded on Twitter, he can be seen joining in a dance with the folks of Sajolang, AP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking note of his cabinet minister's dancing skills, applauded Rijiu's dancing moves. PM Modi in his tweet also went on to cheer the vibrant culture of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Take a look at it below.

Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer!



Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh… https://t.co/NmW0i4XUdD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2021

Kiren Rijiju joins in merrymaking at Kazalang, Arunachal Pradesh

Apart from the beauty of the Kazalang village of Arunachal Pradesh, it also carries with itself a common tradition where whenever guests arrive they are invited to take part in a dance what the natives call 'traditional merrymaking.' Union Minister Rijiju while joining in with the folk dancers mentioned the fact that the original folk songs and dances were the essence of every community in Arunachal Pradesh.

During my visit to beautiful Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects. This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/TTxor4nQJF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 29, 2021

Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is carrying out his inspection at the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects in Arunachal Pradesh. The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKVAPT) is running 40 Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in Arunachal Pradesh. Since its inception in 1977, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya has been striving to provide an all-around nationalistic and holistic education to the tribal children of this remote Himalayan State of India. The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas have been acknowledged throughout North-East India for their substantial contribution in improving the educational scenario in these states. A large number of 1st generation learners, especially from poor tribal villages have emerged, working in various fields as Doctors, Engineers, Professionals in Fine Arts, Businessmen, IAS Officers.

Image Credits - Twitter -Kiren Rijiju/ PTI