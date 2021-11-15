Last Updated:

PM Modi To Address 1st Audit Diwas At CAG Office On November 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first ever Audit Diwas in the presence of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event on Tuesday, November 16 to mark the first Audit Diwas at the CAG office.

He will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion, an official release said on Monday.

Audit Diwas is being celebrated to mark the historic origin of the institution of CAG and the contribution it has made to the governance, transparency and accountability over the past several years.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India will also be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted regarding the same, highlighting the idea behind Audit Diwas.

