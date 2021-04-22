PM Modi To Address 40 World Leaders At Climate Summit On US President Biden's Invitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will participate in the Leaders’ Summit on Climate. The virtual summit will be held on April 22-23. PM Modi will join other world leaders following an invitation from the United States President Joe Biden. In addition, Prime Minister Modi will make his remarks in Session 1 on "Our Collective Sprint to 2030”.

The Prime Minister will join 40 other world leaders who will participate in the summit. These world leaders represent countries that are members of the Major Economies Forum and those vulnerable to climate change among others. The leaders attending the summit will share their views on climate change, enhancing actions pertaining to climate change, mobilising finance towards climate mitigation and adaptation, discussing nature-based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy.

Additional agenda includes discussions on how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities. The Climate Summit is a part of series of global meetings that focus on climate issues held in the run-up to the COP26 in November 2021. The sessions of the climate summit will be live-streamed and open to the media and public.

Image Credits: AP/PTI

