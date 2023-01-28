PM Modi To Address Annual 'NCC PM' Rally In Delhi; Special Day Cover To Be Released

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual 'National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM' rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground on January 28, Saturday at 5.45 pm. Officers and cadets from 19 countries have been invited to the programme.

The NCC is celebrating 75 years of its inception this year and as a commemoration, PM Modi will release a special day cover and a commemorative special minted coin of ₹75. The event is organised as a hybrid day and night event, in which various cultural programmes on the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ will be performed.

Significantly, invitations have been sent out to 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries to be a part of the celebrations.

Great interacting with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and performers, who are a part of this year's Republic Day programme. https://t.co/I0qbuabBi9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2023

PM addresses NCC cadets

On the eve of the 74th Republic Day on January 25, PM Modi addressed the NCC cadets and the NSS volunteers. He noted their contributions during the Coronavirus pandemic and highlighted the efforts of the government in encouraging such organisations.

The Prime Minister expressed the reasons for holding such conversations and also stated that the world will the success of the NCC cadets as India’s success, citing the examples of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr CV Raman, and sports personalities like Major Dhyanchand and others.

Image: PTI