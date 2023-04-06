Quick links:
PM Modi to address BJP workers on party foundation day on Thursday (Image :PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day on Thursday.
"Tomorrow, 6th April is an important day for @BJP4India as it is the Sthapana Diwas of the Party," Modi said on Twitter.
At around 10 AM Thursday, will be addressing Party 'karyakartas', he said.
Tomorrow, 6th April is an important day for @BJP4India as it is the Sthapana Diwas of the Party. At around 10 AM, will be addressing Party Karyakartas.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2023
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)