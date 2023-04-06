Last Updated:

PM Modi To Address BJP Workers On Party Foundation Day On Thursday

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day on Thursday.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi

PM Modi to address BJP workers on party foundation day on Thursday (Image :PTI)


 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, 6th April is an important day for @BJP4India as it is the Sthapana Diwas of the Party," Modi said on Twitter.

At around 10 AM Thursday, will be addressing Party 'karyakartas', he said.

 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT