PM Modi To Address Civil Services Day Event In New Delhi, Confer Awards For Excellence

Commemorating the achievements of the civil servants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 16th "Civil Services Day' Friday at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhavan, in the national capital. The Prime Minister will address the valedictory session and the award ceremony at 11:40 AM. He will also interact with the civil servants.

According to the government's statement, Union Minister of State (MoS) Dr Jitendra Singh will commence the session at 11:10 AM. It will be followed by the presentation of awards by the Prime Minister at 11:25 AM.

PM Modi to present awards for excellence

PM Modi will further present the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration during the occasion. These were established in order to acknowledge the exceptional and creative work done by districts and organisations of the federal and state governments for the well-being of the citizens.

Awards for outstanding work will be given in four recognised priority programmes: the promotion of Swachh Jal through the Har Ghar Jal Yojana; the promotion of Swasth Bharat through health and wellness centres; the promotion of quality education in an equitable and inclusive classroom environment through Samagra Shiksha; and the promotion of holistic development through the Aspirational District Programme—overall progress with a focus on saturation.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi has consistently recognised and encouraged public servants' contributions to nation-building. The programme will provide the Prime Minister with an ideal platform to encourage and inspire government servants around the nation to continue serving the country with the same fervour.

Why is ‘Civil Services Day’ observed?

Civil Services Day is celebrated every year on April 21 in order to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions of civil servants.

On this day, government employees from all across the nation come together to celebrate their profession and exchange ideas on how to serve the public more effectively. Civil Service in India consists of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and a comprehensive list of All India Services and Central Services Group A and Group B.