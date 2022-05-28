Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Gujarat today, May 28 and is scheduled to address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on "Sahakar Se Samriddhi" (Prosperity through Cooperation) which will take place at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar at around 04:00 PM.

According to Prime Minister's Office, in order to strengthen the cooperative movement in Gujarat, PM Modi will address a seminar on "Sahakar Se Samriddhi" which will be attended by leaders of various cooperative institutions. "The cooperative sector of Gujarat has been a role model for the entire nation. There are more than 84,000 societies in the State in the Cooperative Sector. About 231 lakh members are associated with these societies," a statement from PMO's press release read.

"In yet another step towards further strengthening the cooperative movement in the state, the organization of a Seminar of leaders of various Cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' will take place at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. More than 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions of the State will participate in the Seminar," the statement read further.

PM Modi's visit to Gujarat

PM Modi is all set to arrive in his home state of Gujarat on 28 May and is scheduled to visit the newly built Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital in Rajkot's Atkot, following which the prime minister will address a public function at the venue. "At around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will visit the newly built Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot. This will be followed by his address at a public function at the venue," PMO said in a statement.

"Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital, which is being visited by the Prime Minister, is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj. It will make available high end medical equipment and provide world class healthcare facilities to the people of the region," the state read.

After this, at around 04:00 PM, Prime Minister Modi will address the "Sahakar Se Samriddhi" seminar and after that, he will inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limite (IFFCO) in Kalol.