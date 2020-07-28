10,000 Students, 243 Problem Statements, 1 Lakh Prize: Smart India Hackathon In Numbers

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on July 27 announced that PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the grand finale of the world’s largest hackathon on August 1 through a video conference. The Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2020 will be held from August 1-3. The event is being jointly organised by the Minister of Human Resources Development, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Persistent Systems and i4c.

Pokhriyal, while chairing a high-level meeting, said that the Smart India Hackathon is a unique initiative to identify new and disruptive digital technology innovations for solving the challenges faced by India. He added that it is a non-stop digital product development competition, where problems are posed to technology students to suggest an innovative solution. He also said that the event will be a great opportunity for students.

The Union HRD Minister added, “Students would have the opportunity to work on challenges faced by government departments and private sector organizations for which they can offer out-of-the-box and world-class solutions”.

Over 10,000 participants

Pokhriyal informed that this year, there will be more than 10,000 students competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries. Further, he reportedly said that each problem statement will carry prize money of Rs. 1,00,000 except the student innovation theme which will have three winners, first, second and third with prize money of Rs.1,00,000, Rs. 75,000 and 50,000 respectively.

The minister also noted that Smart India Hackathon has grown in the past few years. He informed that the first edition of SIH-2017 saw the participation of 42 thousand students, which substantially increased to 1 lakh in SIH 2018 and later to 2.0 lakh in SIH-2019. This year SIH is expected to be even more massive.

“In order to develop an Atma Nirbhar Bharat, we need to ensure that the teams are carefully mentored from the ideation stage to the prototype stage. Once the idea has come from the student, it should be the responsibility of the mentor to ensure that the idea gets implemented either through the start-up or the department,” the minister added.

(With ANI Inputs)

