PM Modi To Address High-level Segment Of One Ocean Summit On February 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit on Friday, February 11. The Prime Minister is expected to deliver his address at around 2:30 pm through a video message, the Central government informed in a press release. The One Ocean Summit is being organised by France from February 9 to February 11, in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several heads of States, including Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, and Canada will be part of the event. The goal of the Summit is to mobilise the international community to take action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

Over 30 events to be organised as part of One Ocean Summit

Ahead of the high-level segment, more than 30 events including workshops, forums, roundtables and other initiatives are scheduled to be held on February 9 and February 10 to discuss the "international maritime community," according to the One Ocean Summit website.

Several initiatives will be launched on February 11 towards marine ecosystem protection and sustainable fisheries aimed to tackle pollution, particularly plastics in response to the impacts of climate change and advocate for improvised governance of the oceans. All events scheduled during the three days of the One Ocean Summit will take place at Ateliers des Capucins and other events that will be open to the public will be held at different sites in France's Brest.

'3P movement' for climate change: PM Modi

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda 2022. In his address, PM Modi introduced the "P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement" that shows India's commitments towards climate change.

The Indian Prime Minister asserted that people's lifestyle was a big challenge for the climate. He pointed out that "throw away" culture and consumerism has made the climate change issue more serious. PM Modi called on the people to "take-make-use-dispose" economy to a circular economy. He shared that India was making policies and taking decisions regarding the present and the goals for the next 25 years.

