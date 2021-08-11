PM Modi To Address Investor Summit On August 13; Vehicle Scrapping Sector On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Investor Summit in Gujarat on August 13 at 11 am via video conferencing. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the summit is being held to encourage investment in vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Programme.

The conference will also highlight the synergies offered by the ship-breaking sector in Alang, which may lead to the creation of an integrated scrapping centre. The Gujarat government and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will organise the summit. It will be hosted in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The summit will attract potential investors, industry professionals and representatives from relevant federal as well as state government departments.

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy basically focuses on building an eco-system for the phase-out of unsuitable and polluting automobiles in a safe and environmentally friendly way. The goal of the programme is to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities around the country.

Previous inputs on vehicle scrapping policy

Earlier, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari introduced the Vehicle Scrapping Policy in the Lok Sabha in March, 2021. The Minister in the Lok Sabha stated that outdated automobiles damage the surroundings 10 to 12 times more than newer vehicles and endanger road safety.

The policy's goals are to decrease the number of old and defective vehicles on the road which will reduce vehicular air pollution to meet India's climate commitments. It also states that it will be beneficial for road improvement and vehicular safety. This will further enhance fuel efficiency, will formalise the currently unregulated vehicle scrapping industry and increase the availability of low-cost raw materials for the automotive, steel and electronics industries.

As per the new Indian regulations, private cars will now be de-registered after 20 years if judged unsuitable or if registration is not renewed. From the 15th year after the date of initial registration, improved re-registration will be available for private cars.

On the other hand, Several nations, including the United States, Canada, Germany and China have implemented car scrappage laws in order to improve their automotive industry and reduce pollution. As introduced by the United States, the Car Allowance Rebate System (CARS), often referred to as the Cash for Clunkers program, was established to give monetary incentives for the destruction of older vehicles and the replacement of them with newer, more fuel-efficient vehicles.

Image: PTI