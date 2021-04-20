PM Modi To Address Nation On COVID-19 Situation, Holds Meeting With HM Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah over the situation of the alarming surge of infections as the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country. Prime Minister will also be addressing the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 this evening. Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister is said to be chairing continuous meets with chief ministers of states including that of Delhi and Maharashtra.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2021

PM Modi had been holding regular meetings in view of the surge in infections across the country. Earlier today, the prime minister spoke to vaccine manufacturers from across the country. PM Modi had also interacted with leading doctors and medical experts on Monday to assess the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The prime minister held a meeting with the Pharma industry to assess the vaccine manufacturing and the vaccinations being held across the country, after which the Centre announced the liberalisation of vaccine from May 1. The prime minister had also held a meeting with chief ministers of all states to discuss the strategy to combat the second wave of COVID-19.

The Central Government on Monday decided to open up vaccination for citizens above 18 years of age from May 1. Moreover, the vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production as well as attract new national and international players. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. At present 45 years and above are eligible to administer vaccine the COVID-19 vaccine.

As per the latest reports from Union Health Ministry, 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections and 1,761 deaths have been reported in 24 hours on Tuesday making a new high in the single-day spike of fatalities due to COVID-19 across the country. Also, 1,54,761 fresh recoveries have also been reported in the past 24 hours. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is has surpassed the 20-lakh mark. As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,53,21,089 positive cases, of which, 1,31,08,582 have successfully recovered and 1,80,530 have died.