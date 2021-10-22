Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Friday at 10 am. According to sources, the Prime Minister is likely to speak on India's achievement of the 100 crore vaccines milestone. In addition, he is also expected to speak on vaccine diplomacy. However, there is no official confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office as of now.

PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi congratulated the country for crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Thanking the doctors, nurses, and all those who worked to achieve this feat, he also hailed the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. As of Thursday, India has administered 1,00,06,44,700 doses of which 70,83,88,485 have been inoculated with one dose and 29,18,32,226 have been administered both doses.

Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it has administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The country witnessed celebrations and announcements were made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieved its target of administering 100 crore doses. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses had been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal data on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.