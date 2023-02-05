PM Modi To Address Participants Of Jaipur Mahakhel Via Video Conferencing Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of Jaipur Mahakhel via video conferencing on February 5, informed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). To encourage sports in the state, Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been organising Jaipur Mahakhel since 2017.

Jaipur Mahakhel

The Mahakhel, focussing on the Kabaddi competition this year was started on the National Youth Day on January 12 and has seen the participation of over 6400 youths, sportspersons from more than 450-gram panchayats, municipalities and wards of all 8 legislative assembly regions of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

"The organisation of Mahakhel provides an opportunity for the youth of Jaipur to showcase their sporting talent and also motivates them to take up sports as a career option," the statement read.

Image: PTI