PM Modi To Address The Nation At 5 Pm On Monday Amid Declining COVID-19 Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on Monday at 5 pm, his officer informed. PM Modi's address to the nation comes after several states including Delhi and Maharashtra have begun to unlock on Monday. According to reports, PM Modi will speak on the guidelines that need to be taken as restrictions are being eased in these states. Therefore, it is expected that PM Modi's address will urge people to maintain the vigil against COVID-19, even as states begin to unlock.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

India records over 1 Lakh new COVID-19 cases

India has recorded over 1 lakh new infections across the country on Monday. The new data indicates that the daily cases in the country dropped to its lowest level in over two months. The new data thereby presents a positive development highlighting the country's recovery from the devastating second wave of the virus outbreak. Currently, India's total infection count stands at 2,89,09,975. Active cases in the country remain at 14,01,609 while 1,74,399 discharges took the number of recovered patients to 2,71,59,180. In addition, 2427 in the last 24 hours took the fatalities to 3,49,186. In India, 23,27,86,482 people have been vaccinated so far as the third phase of the inoculation drive continues.