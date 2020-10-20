PM Modi To Address The Nation At 6 Pm; Says 'will Be Sharing Message, Definitely Join'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that he will be sharing a message with the citizens of the country at 6 pm in the evening. PM Modi made the announcement on his official Twitter handle in Hindi and in English without informing what the message is about.

"Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," his tweet reads.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



According to sources, PM Modi may speak about India's fight against the Coronavirus, as he had done on numerous occasion during the early months of the global pandemic's outbreak and consequent lockdown, even as India has seen a decline in the number of active cases in the past few days. India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 75,97,064, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the number of active cases stands at 7,48,538 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated people stands at 67,33,329. The death toll has reached 1,15,197. With 1,83,456 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,69,810 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,115 have died so far.

Asserting that the future will be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cited India's handling of COVID-19 to state that the country's scientific institutions are its "greatest assets" and have done "wonders" in tackling the disease. He said that India has one of the highest recovery rates--88%--because it was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown.

'India kept its COVID-19 death rate very low'

In his virtual keynote address at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, PM Modi said India is now at the forefront of vaccine development for COVID-19 and that some of the vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of the trial.

The Prime Minister said, "India's size, scale and diversity have always made the global community curious. Our population is almost four times that of the USA. Many of our states are as populated as other nations in Europe and Asia. Thanks to people power and people-driven approach, India kept its COVID-19 death rate very low."

